Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Department of Education...

The U.S. Department of Education was hit with a flurry of lawsuits on Monday over changes to Title IX unveiled by the Biden administration this past Friday. At least three federal cases were filed on behalf of nine states challenging new regulations which define 'sex discrimination' to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The suits contend that the administration exceeded its regulatory authority and that the new rules are vague, overbroad and threatening to students' safety in bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities. Plaintiffs include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina and Texas.

April 30, 2024, 12:29 PM

