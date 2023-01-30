Litigation Surge - Data Breach | T-Mobile | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | T-Mobile

T-Mobile was swarmed with lawsuits last week over its latest data breach. At least four federal class actions were filed alleging that 37 million customers' private information was compromised in a late 2022 cyberattack on T-Mobile, which didn't disclose the breach until Jan. 19. The surge comes just months after T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million to settle multidistrict litigation over a 2021 data breach. Plaintiffs firms include Stueve Siegel Hanson, Hausfeld and Keller Rohrback, who were all appointed class counsel in the MDL.

Telecommunications

January 30, 2023, 4:53 PM