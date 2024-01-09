Litigation Surge - Missouri | Express Scripts | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Missouri | Express Scripts

Express Scripts, one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers, was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last week in Missouri Eastern District Court. At least four federal lawsuits were initiated, two of which accuse the defendant of wrongfully terminating pharmacies from its network: Victoria Pharmacy claims that it was wrongfully terminated due to purported billing discrepancies, while InjuryScripts alleges that it was terminated in retaliation for suing Express Scripts over payment suspensions. Meanwhile, Lackie Drug Store filed a class action alleging that Express Scripts' complex reimbursement formula and appeals process do not comply with Arkansas' Act 900.

Health Care

January 09, 2024, 1:53 PM

nature of claim: /