Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Missouri | Law.com ...

Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Missouri

Property and casualty cases are skyrocketing in Missouri, according to Law.com Radar. About 20 federal lawsuits were detected by the platform last month, nearly double the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which dates back at least 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have risen by more than 60 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most of the lawsuits filed last month target major insurers like Geico, Allstate and Liberty Mutual over claims arising out of motor vehicle collisions. Who's on defense? Rynearson Suess Schnurbusch & Champion, Smith Von Schleicher & Associates and Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann are go-to counsel for insurance companies.

Property & Casualty

May 10, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /