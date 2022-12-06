Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

There was a spike in patent litigation yesterday in Illinois driven by Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC. The plaintiff filed 11 suits on Monday accusing major companies of infringing two patents pertaining to online targeted advertisements. Defendants include Aeropostale, the Container Store, Patagonia, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Shoe Carnival, Tapestry, Target, Urban Outfitters, Vans and West Marine. The plaintiff is represented by the Devlin Law Firm, a boutique IP firm based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 6:33 PM