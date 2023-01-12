Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Privacy

Digital privacy class actions are ramping up nationwide. More than 10 federal privacy class actions were filed last month against internet and social media companies on Radar's sector watchlist, continuing an upward trend dating back one year. During that time, monthly case counts have nearly tripled the previous 12-month average. Many cases center on companies' use of 'session replay' software to monitor website users' clicks, keystrokes and chat communications, while other suits accuse businesses of sharing individuals' private information with Facebook and TikTok through tracking pixels on company websites. The most heavily targeted defendants include Meta Platforms, TikTok, Google, Amazon and Zillow.

