Litigation Trend - Automotive | General Motors | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Automotive | General Motors

Lawsuits against General Motors are piling up. At least 71 cases were initiated last month in federal court, continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 12 months. In 2022, about 14 federal cases were initiated per month against the auto giant, but in 2023, that number shot up to 36 cases per month. Driving the trend is a wave of cases accusing GM of refusing to replace batteries in certain Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles despite a defect which causes them to melt or catch fire. GM is represented by King & Spalding.

Fortune 500

January 17, 2024, 1:30 PM

nature of claim: /