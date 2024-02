Litigation Surge - Arizona | Patent

Cozy Comfort, a provider of blankets, hoodies and other items, launched a swarm of patent infringement cases last month in Arizona. The company filed at least four patent suits accusing businesses of selling knockoff versions of the plaintiff's oversized wearable blanket known as 'The Comfy'; defendants include Blanket Hoodies, Go Mushy, H&C Headwear, Big Blanket Co. and Flying Star. All four suits were brought by Messner Reeves LLP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2024, 12:04 PM

nature of claim: /