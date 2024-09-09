Litigation Surge - Technology | Snowflake Inc. | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Technology | Snowflake Inc.

Cloud storage platform Snowflake was hit with a barrage of federal lawsuits last month in the wake of a data breach affecting more than 165 organizations. At least 15 cases were filed in Montana, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas in August on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a series of cyberattacks by the threat actor UNC5537, which reportedly used stolen credentials of Snowflake customers to access sensitive info. Businesses affected by the breach include AT&T, Advance Auto Parts, LendingTree, Santander Bank and Ticketmaster. Plaintiffs have moved to consolidate all cases in the District of Montana, where Snowflake is headquartered, for multidistrict litigation. Snowflake is represented by Holland & Hart and Quinn Emanuel.

Technology

September 09, 2024, 2:09 PM