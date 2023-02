New Suit - Employment

UnitedHealth Group and Optum Services Inc. were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by the Law Office of Andrew H. Shaw on behalf of Janeen Goodrich, who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00265, 02-6000 Doc 119 Goodrich v. UnitedHealth Group et al.