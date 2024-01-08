Litigation Surge - Hawaii | Contract Litigation | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Hawaii | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of contract cases in Hawaii last week, primarily over alleged water contamination on the island of O'ahu. Five federal contract cases were detected by the platform, including four class actions accusing housing communities of failing to provide clean water to residents. According to the complaints, spills and leaks at the U.S. Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility have contaminated O'ahu's primary source of drinking water. Who's getting the work? The plaintiffs are backed by the Bickerton Law Group and the Wayne Parsons Law Office, while Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild and Cox Fricke LLP have stepped in to defend the housing communities.

