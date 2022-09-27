Litigation Trend - New York | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - New York | Labor & Employment

Employment matters are on the rise in New York federal courts. At least 63 cases were initiated last week, continuing a period of positive momentum that traces back to mid-June. Notably, national retail and consumer businesses continue to be targets for class action suits arguing that certain employees qualify as 'manual workers' under the New York Labor Law and therefore are entitled to be paid weekly. Recent 'pay frequency' cases take aim at Dish Network, Chipotle, Express Fashion and The Cheesecake Factory. Last week's volume of federal employment cases in New York was about 30 percent higher than the typical weekly average over the previous 12 months.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 27, 2022, 3:03 PM