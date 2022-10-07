Litigation Surge - Technology | Texas | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Technology | Texas

Fortune 500 technology companies were targeted by a flurry of patent lawsuits on Thursday in the Western District of Texas. Seven cases, all backed by Houston attorney William P. Ramey III of Ramey LLP, were initiated against defendants including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Cisco. CTD Networks sued Google, IBM and Microsoft for alleged infringement of patents related to cybersecurity monitoring and response. VIASS Inc. sued Amazon, Google and Cisco over their smart security systems. WirelessWerx IP sued Apple in connection with its Find My Friends and iBeacon features. The volume of cases on Oct. 6 was significantly above the district's daily average the largest U.S. tech companies.

Technology

October 07, 2022, 7:32 AM