Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Patent litigation surged in the biotech and pharmaceuticals sector this past week. At least six patent cases were filed, four in Delaware and two in New Jersey. Five of the six lawsuits seek to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, AstraZeneca sued to enjoin Laurus Labs from selling a generic version of the heart medicine BRILINTA, and AbbVie, Allergan and Merck filed two suits to enjoin Hetero Labs and MSN Pharmaceuticals from selling generic versions of the migraine medication UBRELVY. Who's bringing the heat? Half the suits are backed by McCarter & English and Finnegan Harrison Farabow Garrett & Dunner.

April 15, 2024, 2:41 PM

