Litigation Surge - New York | Contract Litigation | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - New York | Contract Litigation

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Chijet Motor Co. was hit with a cluster of breach-of-contract cases last week in New York Southern District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed on behalf of shareholders Safety Shot, L&H Inc. and Greentree Financial; the suits accuse Chijet of failing to issue Downside Protection Shares within 30 days of the company's stock reaching a specific price while also failing to issue earnout shares after the company failed to achieve gross revenue targets for 2023. All three suits were brought by Fox Rothschild.

Electric Vehicles

September 03, 2024, 1:38 PM