Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Patent | Law.com Radar

Patent cases surged in New Jersey last week. At least seven patent lawsuits were filed, five of which were launched by Esperion Therapeutics; the suits, backed by A&O Shearman and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga, seek to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of Esperion's cholesterol medication NEXLETOL. A similar lawsuit was launched by Pacira Pharmaceuticals to prevent Fresenius, eVenus Pharmaceuticals and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine from selling generic versions of Pacira's non-opioid pain management drug EXPAREL; Pacira is represented by McCarter & English, Fish & Richardson and O'Toole Scrivo LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 29, 2024, 1:34 PM

