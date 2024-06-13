Litigation Surge - Technology | Dell Technologies | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Technology | Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies was hit with a flurry of cases in federal court last month. At least five federal lawsuits were initiated against the company, including two data breach class actions brought on behalf of nearly 50 million customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack; the suits are backed by Morgan & Morgan and Federman & Sherwood. Also of note, a former employee sued Dell for defamation and interference with economic relations after the company allegedly made false statements about the employee's job performance, resulting in a denial of her application for a director position at Equinix. The suit was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys.

June 13, 2024, 12:57 PM

