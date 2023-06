Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lyft to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by McVan & Weidenburner on behalf of Lyft driver Eleni Mavrakis, accuses Lyft of changing its uninsured/ underinsured motorist limits without notifying drivers. The case is 2:23-cv-02207.

Technology

June 09, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Eleni Mavrakis

Plaintiffs

Mcvan & Weidenburner

defendants

Lyft Corporation

defendant counsels

Hangley Aronchick Segal

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract