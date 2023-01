Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White & Williams on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was brought by Sherman Silverstein Kohl Rose & Podolsky on behalf of Jeffrey Kahn and Suzanne Kahn. The case is 2:23-cv-00158, Kahn et al. v. Chubb National Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 2:42 PM