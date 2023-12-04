Pandoras Box is Open and Doing Business: Miami Attorney Offe...

News From Law.com

2023 litigation landscape across the nation has seen a dip in domestic, transactional work, hitting certain regions harder than others. Still, one South Florida-based attorney thinks Florida has been well insulated from the dip. "I think it's going to be a very good year for both litigation and arbitration, especially on the international side, which is where I spend most of my time, if not all of my time," said International Litigation and Arbitration attorney Gary E. Davidson.

Business Services

December 04, 2023, 8:43 AM

nature of claim: /