Its About Time We Talked About It: Georgia Judges Encourage ...

News From Law.com

Legal professionals from several counties gathered Friday at The State Bar of Georgia for a six-hour wellness program called "Wellness is the New Normal," with a focus on mental health and well being for lawyers and judges. Over 500 attorneys registered for the event, which featured members of the Attorney Wellness Committee talking about lawyers' self-care during trial preparation, attorney ethics and spiritual well-being. It was also livestreamed for virtual participants.

Legal Services

September 16, 2022, 7:30 PM