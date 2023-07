News From Law.com

A New Jersey school district agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a suit claiming it failed to prevent bullying of a 12-year-old student who later took her own life. The settlement by the Rockaway Township Board of Education is the largest payout by a school district in a New Jersey bullying case to date, said plaintiffs attorney Bruce Nagel of Nagel Rice in Roseland.

July 26, 2023, 5:10 PM

