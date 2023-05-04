$91M Award: Plaintiffs Win on Claims That UnitedHealthcare S...

News From Law.com

A team of New Jersey lawyers represented a major health care company that was awarded $91.2 million in Florida arbitration proceedings with UnitedHealthcare. A three-member panel from the American Arbitration Association made the award to Envision Healthcare of Nashville on claims that UnitedHealthcare routinely paid Envision less than the contracted amount for medical services in 2017 and 2018. Anthony Argiropoulos headed a team from the Princeton office of Epstein Becker & Green that represented Envision Healthcare.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 9:55 AM

nature of claim: /