U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez of the Southern District of Texas entered three orders to complete a nearly $900 million payment for a Colombian company in the McDermott International Ltd. bankruptcy. Attorneys with King & Spalding represent Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S., or Reficar, a Colombian fossil fuels refinery that is part of the Ecopetrol Group.

Construction & Engineering

March 25, 2024, 5:06 PM

