$8.9B Settlement: Attorney Helms Proposed Johnson & Johnson ...

San Antonio attorney Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra and TalcPowderJustice.com reached final negotiations on a proposed private settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve all talc claims. From January to now, Watts Guerra and Talc Powder Justice pushed J&J's financial liability to $8.9 billion due to tis talc-based baby powder allegedly causing various gynecological cancers and mesothelioma. "This is the largest products liability settlement ever realized after a bankruptcy filing," Watts said. "Today, J&J committed $8.9 billion to fairly compensate these deserving women."

April 04, 2023, 6:29 PM

