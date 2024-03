News From Law.com

Coinmint LLC, a Puerto Rican cryptocurrency mining company with New York subsidiaries, was denied the lion's share of attorney fees requested in its long-running litigation with Mintvest Capital Ltd. In an opinion released today from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston, a three-judge panel agreed in part with Mintvest's appeal of a final default judgment from Harris County 133rd District Court.

Cryptocurrency

March 12, 2024, 3:11 PM

