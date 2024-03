News From Law.com

The Diocese of Camden will pay $87.5 million into a fund to compensate more than 300 sexual abuse survivors after a judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved a Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr., the reorganization plan also calls for the diocese to assign millions of dollars in insurance rights to a fund that will be used to compensate survivors of abuse.

New Jersey

March 15, 2024, 6:35 PM

nature of claim: /