The Florida Supreme Court ruled against Cozen O'Connor, who must face the consequences of violating mediation confidentiality. The underlying violation occurred in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court, where Cozen argued that its client, Lexington Insurance Co., should not pay plaintiff's counsel, Mintz Truppman, more than $828,000 in attorney fees.

Government

August 26, 2022, 3:25 PM