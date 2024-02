News From Law.com

A Cobb County State Court jury has awarded $7 million in damages to the mother of a girl injured in a golf cart rollover within a Marietta neighborhood in 2018. Plaintiff counsel with Bayuk Pratt and Schneider Injury Law credit the seven-figure outcome to their ability to convince jurors that the child's injuries resulted from the "defective and unreasonably dangerous" design of the flagship Yamaha G29 Drive golf cart's braking system.

Georgia

February 23, 2024, 10:22 AM

