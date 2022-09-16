$73M Award: Miami Federal Judge Darrin Gayles Rules in Case ...

News From Law.com

While the Venezuelan government claimed an opposition activist Fernando Alberto Albán leaped from the 10th-floor window of a police building, a federal district court judge in Miami entered a judgment in the tens of millions of dollars, finding the victim died in a "murder-for-hire" hit. But a Latin American expert is raising questions about choice of venue. Pablo Rueda Saiz, an associate professor at the University of Miami School of Law and former legal advisor to Latin American governments, is not involved in the matter. But Saiz was critical of the attorneys for Albán's estate.

