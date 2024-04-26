$72 Million Dallas Verdict Came After Nearly 1,000 Court Fil...

News From Law.com

A jury in Dallas County found Irving-based Walker Engineering liable in the death of a worker on one of its job sites, awarding his widow and four children $71.95 million. Hernan Murillo, 40, of Arlington was one of three workers standing atop a scissor lift while attempting to string new electric lines inside a Frito-Lay facility on Oct. 4, 2019. Murillo and the others fell 30 feet when another worker operating a boom lift nearby backed into the scissor lift, toppling it over, according to trial testimony.

Construction & Engineering

April 26, 2024, 2:58 PM

nature of claim: /