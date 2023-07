News From Law.com

Palm Beach County State's Attorney Dave Aronberg has decided to appeal a judge's ruling denying $70,000 in legal fees incurred while defending a lawsuit brought by The Palm Beach Post. The Post filed the lawsuit to acquire 2006 Palm Beach County grand jury testimony in the case of wealthy convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Florida

July 26, 2023, 10:43 AM

