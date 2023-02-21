$6M in Attorney Fees: Inside Foley & Lardners Billing | Law....

News From Law.com

Attorneys at an Am Law 100 firm have moved for an attorney fees award that is over 25% more than the $4.6 million verdict a federal district court jury in Miami returned to the litigators' client. Bradley Trushin, a partner at Chepenik Trushin in North Miami and an attorney fees expert, said the motion the plaintiff, Roland Corp. filed in the case against the defendant, inMusic Brands Inc., is a concise blueprint for asking a federal court for an award of attorney fees.

February 21, 2023, 3:31 PM