$67.5M Verdict Against Samsung: See the Law Firms Behind the...

News From Law.com

McKool Smith and Irell & Manella secured a $67.5 million patent-infringement verdict against Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., plus a running royalty of $1.50 per phone. Led by Irell & Manellla litigator Jason Sheasby, plaintiff G+ Communications LLC obtained a jury verdict finding Samsung infringed on G+'s patents essential to the 5G standard with various products from its Galaxy line of cell phones. Dallas-based firm Carter Arnett also represented G+.The verdict came after a 6-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2024, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /