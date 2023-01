News From Law.com

After more than 4-and-a-half years and no offers of settlement, a team of South Florida litigators is pleased with the final outcome of a multimillion-dollar win for their badly injured client and his wife. With a jury trial date looming, the case was dismissed as the parties reached a settlement agreement of all claims involving a traffic accident in the Florida Keys. Total payout: $6.6 million.

January 05, 2023, 2:08 PM