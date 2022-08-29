$65M in Attorney Fees: Miami-Dade Judge Grants Award in Suit...

News From Law.com

The Miami-Dade Circuit Court entered an award on Monday in the tens of millions of dollars for the attorneys who, in the class action, represented the families of victims in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Florida. Now, after adjusting the multiplier, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved attorney fees of $65 million, which is about two-thirds of the requested amount. Hanzman also separately granted $6.5 million to attorneys who recently reviewed victims' damage claims.

