A jury in New Haven Superior Court awarded $6.5 million in emotional damages to Connecticut resident in a medical malpractice and wrongful death of her baby against Yale University. The jury awarded $1.5 million to the plaintiff Jomayra Rodriguez as the administrator of the baby's estate for wrongful death, and $5 million to Rodriguez for medical malpractice.

April 21, 2023, 4:38 PM

