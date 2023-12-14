$61M Verdict Secured for 16-Year-Old Crash Victim of Reckles...

News From Law.com

A $61 million verdict was awarded against two drivers found responsible for the death of a 16-year-old in 2017 after a tragic three-car crash in Torrance, California. Attorney Robert Clayton of Taylor & Ring and Lawrence Marks of Mardirossian Akaragian in Los Angeles secured the verdict on behalf of the parents of Jesse Esphorst Jr., who was killed when defendants Darryl Hicks and Tung Ming engaged in a reckless car chase that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

