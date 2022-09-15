$60M Award Set Aside After City of Atlanta Clinches Rule 50 ...

News From Law.com

The City of Atlanta is off the hook for its portion of a $100 million verdict reached against an Atlanta police officer at the center of an excessive force case that left a man paralyzed. A federal judge has granted the city of Atlanta's renewed Rule 50 (b) Motion to set aside the nine-figure jury verdict and enter judgment as a matter of law. But plaintiff counsel aren't accepting the $60 million take-back without a fight. The trio of Georgia and Michigan litigators said they're now preparing to ask the court to reinstate the verdict against the city.

Government

September 15, 2022, 12:03 PM