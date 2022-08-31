$60 Million Settlement: Connecticut Reaches Agreement With F...

News From Law.com

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in conjunction with the Department of Consumer Protections Commissioner Michelle Seagull helped reach a settlement worth more than $60 million with Frontier Communications, including monetary and injunctive terms. The telecom company admitted no wrongdoing. Tong said officials investigated around 1,400 consumer complaints about Frontier, filed to both the Department of Consumer Protections and the Office of Attorney General.

Government

August 31, 2022, 1:42 PM