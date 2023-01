News From Law.com

A company operating what analysts said was a "pump and dump" cryptocurrency mining scheme has settled a securities class action brought on behalf of investors for $5 million. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in New Jersey adopted a report by U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Pascal recommending approval of the settlement with SOS Limited of Qingdao City, China.

Cryptocurrency

January 20, 2023, 12:45 PM