$5.9M Judgment Against IT Contractor Who Hijacked Internet A...

A Bergen County, New Jersey, judge entered a $5.9 million default judgment in a business dispute involving an IT contractor who cut off internet access to his client's home and demanded $40,000 to turn it back on. The plaintiff, a stock trader who works from his 25,000-square-foot residence, paid the ransom promptly because he needs internet access for his job. The court found accessing a computer network without authorization for the purpose of tampering with the system is a violation of the New Jersey Computer Related Offenses Act.

September 15, 2022, 3:58 PM