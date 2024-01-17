$57M Austin Verdict: Biotech Defendant Considers Loss a Win ...

News From Law.com

A Maryland biotech company was awarded $57 million in a patent infringement trial, but counsel for the Austin-based defendant considers their loss a win considering what the plaintiff requested. Ravgen Inc. sued Natera Inc. in 2020 for allegedly infringing on one of its patents. A five-day trial took place before U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright in the Western District of Texas. The trial included two days of jury deliberation before the verdict form was returned.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 17, 2024, 1:25 PM

nature of claim: /