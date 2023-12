News From Law.com

A Woodstock, Georgia law firm has been ordered to pay $530,000 in damages to a past client after a Cherokee County Superior Court jury determined its failure to meet a filing deadline constituted legal malpractice and breach of a fiduciary duty. As plaintiff counsel hail the outcome as vindication for their client, defense counsel said their legal defendants have "excellent grounds for appeal."

December 28, 2023, 10:14 AM

