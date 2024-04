News From Law.com

atham & Watkins and O'Melveny & Myers have advised on the sale of MotoGP parent company Dorna Sports to Formula One owners Liberty Media. Latham advised the London-based asset management group Bridgepoint and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on the sale of their stakes in Madrid-based Dorna Sports to Colorado-based Liberty Media. The transaction gives Dorna Sports an enterprise value of €4.2 billion ($5.3 billion USD).

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 02, 2024, 6:01 AM

