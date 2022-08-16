$52M Remaining to Tackle Court Backlogs: Application Window ...

News From Law.com

The countdown is on for Georgia courts to secure their portion of more than $51 million in funding aimed at tackling court backlogs in 2023. Appellate courts and judicial circuits looking to take advantage of the federal grant money offered through the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act must first apply. A fourth application period for the program is set to begin Sept. 15. Awards announced in November will be allocated to selected judicial circuits beginning in 2023 during the second year of the judicial relief program.

Georgia

August 16, 2022, 1:46 PM