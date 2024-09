News From Law.com

In a personal injury case, an Orange County jury has awarded Rachel Urban, a 29-year-old Orlando woman, a verdict of $4.478 million for injuries sustained in a car accident in February 2020. Before the trial, the final settlement offer was $50,000. The jury award included $2 million in medical expenses—an unusually high amount, according to attorneys.

Florida

September 16, 2024, 1:45 PM