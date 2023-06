News From Law.com

A Dallas County district court jury, in a damages trial, awarded almost $4 million to a plaintiff who had established a client breached a licensing agreement for use of its healthcare services software. The same plaintiff, OSGHD LLC, also has a pending copyright infringement suit in federal court, and its counsel said potential damages in that case could be substantially larger.

