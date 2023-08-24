$499 Million: Big Banks, EquiLend Reach Settlement in Antitr...

News From Law.com

A group of major financial institutions is set to pay $499 million to investors as part of a proposed settlement agreement in an antitrust class action suit in the Southern District of New York, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Wednesday. The agreement between Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, EquiLend and the plaintiffs, who are represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, also calls for governance changes at EquiLend.

New York

August 24, 2023, 12:41 PM

nature of claim: /