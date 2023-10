News From Law.com

A software company now owes multiple governments $49.5 million for a 2020 data breach, but a consumer class action still looms. Blackbaud Inc. reached an agreement with 49 states and the District of Columbia, and is now required to update its data security and partake in third party assessments in addition to the settlement amount. But plaintiff counsel in unrelated litigation still have their eyes on the South Carolina-based software company.

October 06, 2023, 4:06 PM

